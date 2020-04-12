Young NHL'er Colby Cave Passes Away

A tragic loss in the NHL Saturday.

Colby Cave has died at the age of 25 after suffering a brain bleed last week.

The Edmonton Oilers confirmed his death with a statement from his family.

Cave had been in a medically-induced coma in a Toronto hospital after undergoing emergency surgery on Tuesday with doctors removing a cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

The Cave family couldn't visit him before he passed because of hospital restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cave had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.