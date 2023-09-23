iHeartRadio
Young offender arrested in Chatham after weapons complaint 


A youth was taken into custody Saturday morning after police in Chatham-Kent responded to a weapons complaint. 

Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to an address after a pedestrian observed a person outside of the address with a suspected firearm. 

Police say the person proceeded inside the building and attended a second story window, while being observed to be in possession of the firearm throughout the incident. 

Police responded quickly and one person was arrested. 

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old. 

They were arrested for breaching a weapons prohibition and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

