Young offender arrested in Chatham after weapons complaint 

A youth was taken into custody Saturday morning after police in Chatham-Kent responded to a weapons complaint.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to an address after a pedestrian observed a person outside of the address with a suspected firearm.

Police say the person proceeded inside the building and attended a second story window, while being observed to be in possession of the firearm throughout the incident.

Police responded quickly and one person was arrested.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old.

They were arrested for breaching a weapons prohibition and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.