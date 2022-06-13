Young offender charged with aggravated assault

Chatham-Kent police have charged a young offender with aggravated assault.

As AM800 news reported last Wednesday, the Major Crime Section was investigating an aggravated assault in Tilbury.

At that time, police said a victim was was found with a serious, life-threatening injury after police were called to the intersection of Queen St. and Louis St. on Monday, June 6 around 11pm.

Police say the party responsible was identifed and was arrested and charged on Friday.

The male young offender cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Chatham-Kent police are thanking Tilbury residents for their assistance with the investigation.

