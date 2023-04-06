Youth charged with assaulting a police officer

Chatham-Kent police say a 17-year-old Chatham youth is facing a list of charges including assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance call late Wednesday morning on Mill Street in Tilbury.

According to police, the male youth was located in the area on Centre Street and was uncooperative and belligerent with the police.

Police say the youth was recognized from previous encounters and officers confirmed he was wanted for an assault investigation that happened the day before.

When officers tried to arrest the youth, police say he kicked the cruiser and struck the vehicle several times, causing damage.

He also kicked two officers while being placed inside the cruiser.

The youth is charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, two counts of assault, mischief and assaulting a police officer.

Police say he was transported to police headquarters where he was held for bail.

He has since been taken to a youth facility in the Niagara Region.