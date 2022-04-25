Youth charged with attempted murder in Windsor stabbing

A youth is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with a weekend stabbing in Windsor.

Police say it happened Saturday around 7:30pm in the 1400 block of Parent Avenue near Ellis Street East.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crime Unit say the stabbing was a result of a physical altercation between a man and a youth outside a residence.

A suspect was arrested a short time later in the area of Parent Avenue and Giles Boulevard.

The youth is also charged with assault with a weapon.

Investigators are requesting anyone in the area of Parent and Elsmere Avenues north of Shepherd Street East to Giles Boulevard East with surveillance cameras and vehicles equipped with dash cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Services at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 after hours, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).