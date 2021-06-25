Youth Focused Vaccination Appointments Available in Windsor-Essex

Youth focused time slots will be available at COVID-19 vaccination centres in Amherstburg, Leamington and Windsor next week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced youth between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to book appointments between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Jun 29 and June 30.

According to the release, the appointments are for the first does of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at either the Libro Credit Union Centre, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre or the WFCU Centre.

Residents who make appointments must fall within the age range on the day they're vaccinated and anyone under the age of 16 is encouraged to have their parent or gaurdian present.

Appointments can be made at www.wevax.ca or by calling 226-773-2200.