Youth Poet Laureate completes term

The City of Windsor's Youth Poet Laureate will be completing their term.

Alexei Ungurenasu is the city's second Youth Poet Laureate and they will be celebrating with a special send-off next month.

The City of Windsor will present "Sunset: A send-off evening of poetry and stories with Youth Poet Laureate Alexei Ungurenasu" on Saturday, September 17 beginning at 7 p.m. at Willistead Park.

In their role, Ungurenasu worked on projects to showcase Windsor's youth poetry virtually and in person.

They were appointed in April 2021.