Youth Struck By Vehicle Suffers Life-Altering Injuries

A 14-year-old has suffered what police describe as “life-altering injuries” after being struck by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Simmers Avenue in Kingsville.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were called to the scene where its reported an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck one of two youths walking together on the gravel shoulder.

According to police, witnesses saw the driver correct themselves and continue without stopping. After fleeing, the driver did return to the scene a short time later.

One of the pedestrians, a 14-year-old youth was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of life altering injuries and the second was assessed at the scene by EMS but determined not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP.