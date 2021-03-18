Youth Suffers Minor Injuries After Train Hits Bicycle in Lakeshore

A close call for a pair of youths Wednesday afternoon in Lakeshore.

Just after 4 p.m., OPP were called to Manning Road where a train had hit a bicycle.

According to police, the rider of the bike moved to safety just seconds before it was struck by the train.

One youth was taken to hospital for minor injuries from contact with the bicycle.

The incident has prompted a reminder from the OPP that it's never safe to be near railway tracks and you can be charged with trespassing.

Anyone with information about the crash in Lakeshore is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.