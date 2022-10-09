Youth Wellness Hub to benefit from Libro Grant

The Youth Wellness Hub Windsor-Essex is set to benefit after receiving some grant funding this week.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch, on behalf of the hub, was among the recipients of Libro Credit Union's annual grant program on Wednesday.

As the lead agency for the Youth Wellness Hub Windsor-Essex, CMHA-WECB representatives were joined by Youth Hub staff and youth advocates to accept the $20,000 grant.

The Youth Wellness Hub offers services to youth between the ages of 12 and 25 without a wait list or referral process.

Officials say this one-stop-shop model of care allows for a multitude of services to be offered under one roof in a youth friendly space, including mental health, primary care, addiction services, housing and employment services, tutoring, peer support, and educational and recreational services.

The Hub opened at a temporary location at Maryvale in March 2022, and has seen 157 youth attend for more than 750 service visits since.

Officials say there are many instances where youth arrive in crisis and have immediate safety and security needs to be met, including access to healthy food choices.

The funds received from the Libro grant will help to ensure that a reliable food source is available for youth who are in need.

The Hub is in the process of securing a permanent location that will enable program expansion, including a teaching kitchen.