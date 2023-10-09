Youth Wellness Hub Windsor Essex hosting pickleball tournament to raise funds and awareness

Calling all pickleball players!

The Youth Wellness Hub Windsor Essex (YWH) is holding its inaugural Raise a Racket Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, October 14 at Forest Glade Optimist Park.

The matches start at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Funds raised will support the Youth Wellness Hub Windsor Essex, located at 215 Eugenie Ave.

Youth Wellness Hubs across Ontario provide integrated mental health services to youth aged 12-25 with no wait times, no cost and low barriers.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Kim Willis, Director, Communications & Mental Health Promotion, Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor - Essex says whether you are new to the game, or a seasoned player, all are welcome to participate.

"Let's have a tournament, have some fun, no pressure, no stress. An opportunity for some of these individuals who have been enjoying it, to try their hand in a tournament for the first time. So like you said, it's all in good fun and to raise some funds and awareness for the Youth Wellness Hub in Windsor."

She says the tournament includes divisions for men and women.

"There's a 3.0 division, 3.5, and those are for men and women. And then there's open, which I'm told if you think you're really good, and that would be a man or a woman. So double eliminations. We're using Onix balls, which is apparently an important detail for pickleball players."

Willis says since opening its doors in March 2022, there have been over 3000 visits to the YWH by almost 600 youth.

She says the hub is a one stop shop for care.

"Navigating services can be complex and frustrating so youth can come anytime Monday to Friday 1p.m. til 7 p.m., there's no wait times. You can access mental health, physical healthcare as well as a lot of groups that focus on skills and well-being. There's no costs and it's low barrier."

The Morning Drive's Mike Kakuk will attend the event as well.

The cost to register is $40 per person and can be done online at https://windsoressex.cmha.ca/events/raise-a-racket/.

Additional information about the Youth Wellness Hub Windsor Essex can be found at youthhubyqg.com.