Zach Hyman scored OT winner for Oilers in 5-4 win over Kings to even up series

Zach Hyman scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to even their first-round playoff series at two wins apiece.

Hyman beat Los Angeles goalie Joonas Korpisalo between the pads 10:39 of overtime for his first goal of the post-season.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and had an assist for Edmonton to take over the NHL's playoff points lead at five goals and four assists.

Evan Bouchard contributed a goal and two assists and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers in the third OT game of the series.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid had three assists.

Starter Stuart Skinner was pulled after the opening period when the Kings scored three unanswered goals on 11 shots.