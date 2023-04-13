Zach LaVine powers Bulls past Raptors 109-105 in play-in game to end Toronto's season

TORONTO - Zach LaVine took over in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Wednesday to win their single elimination play-in game.

LaVine scored 30 of his 39 points in the second half for Chicago, which trailed by as many as 18 points in the game. Former Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan scored 23 and pulled down seven rebounds.

Chicago will face the Heat in Miami on Friday in the second round of the play-in tournament.

The winner of that game will be the eighth seed in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, playing the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Atlanta had already emerged as the seventh seed after the Hawks beat Miami 116-105 on Tuesday in their first-round play-in game.

Fred VanVleet had a double-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Toronto, including seven three-pointers.

The Raptors hosted the game after finishing the regular season ninth in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

