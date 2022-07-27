Zekelman Centre officially opens at St. Clair College

The Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology is now officially open at St. Clair College in Windsor.

The new centre includes two floors for an additional 40,000 square feet of space to the southwest wing of St. Clair's main campus.

The $23-million expansion features 13 new classrooms, student study areas, a multi-purpose computer lab, two small lecture halls, meeting rooms, a coffee shop and offices for faculty.

Patti France, President of St. Clair College, says a big thank-you goes to Zekelman Industries and the Zekelman Foundation for spurring the expansion.

"This building of dreams is just the latest example of the spirit of partnership of family, which makes St. Clair College such a marvellous place, and in my perspective, so unique," she says.

Funding for the centre will come from the college, student fees administered by the Student Representative Council, the Alumni Association as well as the Zekelman family.

Barry Zekelman (L) and Patti France (R) talk to reporters at the unveiling of the new Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology at St. Clair College's south Windsor campus, July 27, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Windsor steel billionaire Barry Zekelman, CEO and executive chairperson of Zekelman Industries, told those at the opening ceremony that this centre is a bit self-serving because he needs the next generation of leaders and dreamers.

"The reality of the situation is that I need you more than you need me, we need your graduates, we need your next generation of dreamers. We need those students, we have many of them working for us now, some of which have moved to the U.S. and are running big divisions there," he says.

Zekelman says the college is providing a platform for dreamers with this new centre.

"We're providing a platform for people to go into business or whatever else. It's great to have that skill set and those tools, that's what we expect of you. We're going to lean on you, we're going to come here and try and take away your graduates, and hopefully bring them into our family," he says.

Outside of the new Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology at St Clair College's south Windsor campus, July 27, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

During Wednesday's unveiling, Zekelman surprised with college with a $1-million donation in addition to the $5-million his family originally provided for the centre.

The Zekelman Centre will be the home to St. Clair business students of various disciplines such as Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Networking as well as the new Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree program.

The centre also includes a large auditorium, called Alumni Hall, and the 7,000 square-foot Esports Nexus, which will be home of the College's Esports varsity and club teams.

Inside the new Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology at St. Clair College's south Windsor campus, July 27, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)