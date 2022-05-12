Zekelman Industries issues statement after worker's death at Atlas Tube facility

Zekelman Industries has issued a statement after the death of an employee at the Atlas Tube facility in Harrow on Wednesday.

Essex County OPP say a worker was crushed while loading steel onto a flatbed trailer around 4 a.m.

The employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Two MLTSD inspectors have been assigned.

The company issued a statement to CTV Windsor:

"On Wednesday, May 11, there was a fatal accident at Zekelman Industries’ Atlas facility in Harrow, Ontario involving one of our teammates. We are terribly saddened and shocked by this tragic incident and have conveyed our deepest condolences to the family. Zekelman Industries has always prioritized the safety of our team members. We are fully cooperating with an ongoing Ministry of Labour investigation into this tragic matter and remain committed to the highest safety protocol standards for the protection of our teammates."

Police are not releasing the name of the individual at this time, pending notification of next of kin.