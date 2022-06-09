Zekelman Pickleball Complex officially opens in Tecumseh

There is something new at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh.

The town along with the Tecumseh Pickleball Association have unveiled the 'Zekelman Pickleball Complex.'

The $750,000 complex has 10 pickleball courts with drainage along with fencing and a walkway.

Jo-Anne Neilson, Vice President of Tecumseh Pickleball Association, says following last year's ground breaking ceremony work came to a grinding halt.

"When they actually put the shovel in the ground this year and got it all going, it couldn't come soon enough, but well worth the wait," says Neilson.

She says the association's membership continues to grow and is currently at more than 400 members.

"We're hoping this kind of an event will promote pickleball and bring it to the forefront," says Neilson.