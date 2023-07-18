Zellers pop-up store coming to Windsor

A Zellers pop-up store is coming to Windsor.

The store will be located within the Hudson's Bay location at Devonshire Mall and is set to open on August 11.

It's one of 21 new pop-up locations across the country.

The pop-ups vary from store to store ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 square feet and feature an assortment of quality, value and design-led Zellers merchandise.

According to the company, the pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

Hudson's Bay re-launched the Zellers brand earlier this year.