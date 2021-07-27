Zero COVID-19 Patients at WRH for the First Time in Nine Months

Windsor Regional Hospital does not have a positive COVID-19 patient in the hospital for the first time in over nine months.

The last time the hospital had zero positive COVID-19 patients receiving hospital care was October 12, 2020.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive in-patients at Windsor Regional Hospital was 76 on January 4, 2021.

"This is great news however we need to keep it this way. The way we keep it this way is anyone age 12 or older getting vaccinated with two doses of a mRNA vaccine. You can walk-in to any vaccination site or pop-up and get vaccinated" states David Musyj, president and CEO of the hospital.

As of Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 16,869 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the region since the pandemic began.

Officials also say 435 people have died as a result of of the virus in this area.

"We can see the finish wire as to the vaccination campaign and we need to give it that last push individually and collectively to avoid any further hospitalizations or deaths due to this horrendous virus. Do it for yourself and those around you," says Musyj.