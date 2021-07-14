Zero New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting zero new COVID-19 cases in the region.

However, the health unit is also reporting an overall net decrease of three after routine data clean up of historical cases.

According to the health unit, there are now 16 active cases in the community, with three being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,986 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,815 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and eight are the Delta variant.

Eight confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,843 cases since the pandemic began with 16,391 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 495,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 75.8 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

60.1 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.