UPDATE: Zero New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

For the first time since the end of March, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

"Today we are happy to report that there are no cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County," says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

The health unit made the announcement on Wednesday at its daily briefing.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the community has done a great job following the safety measures.

"We just hope that we keep it that way, to keep our community safe, protected and keep all these economic activities going on," says Dr. Ahmed. "We do not want any lockdown, we do not want any closure but all of that means, that the community continues to do well just like we are doing right now."

He adds it's a good day for Windsor-Essex.

"Overall it just feels great every day when I'm coming to work here and I'm looking at our cases and what's happening outside, it's just amazing and knock on wood, let's hope it stays that way," says Dr. Ahmed.

There are still 36 active cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex with 2,662 resolved cases.

Three workplaces remain in outbreak status, one in Kingsville in the agriculture sector, one in Lakeshore in the construction sector and one in Kingsville in the food and beverage sector.

- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley