Zero Per Cent Tax Increase Approved in Essex

The Town of Essex has adopted its 2021 budget with a zero per cent property tax increase.

"As a Council, we have seen the impact of COVID-19 on residents and small business owners so it was a priority to bring a budget with no increase to our property tax rates," said Mayor Larry Snively. "It's a good budget with projects spread out in every ward and area in our community. I also want to thank administration and staff who have worked very hard to make council's vision a reality during a difficult year."

The average home in Essex is assessed at $186,000.

According to a release from the town, the capital budget contains a number of significant projects, including, more than $5-million for the Harrow Streetscape project, $200,000 to replace the playground equipment at Hunter Park, and $35,000 slated for new sidewalks at Sadler's Park.