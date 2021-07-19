Zoning for $21M Residential Development in Walkerville Goes Before Council

Windsor City Council will consider a zoning change to make way for a three-story 81-unit residential building in Walkerville Monday.

The property at 1370 Argyle Rd. is currently zoned for manufacturing. The Development and Heritage Standing Committee unanimously recommend the property be rezoned commercial with a provision for residential use last week.

According to the report, the building was constructed back in 1944 and soft gelatin capsules were most recently manufactured at the site until around 2008.

Fire gutted the building in 2018 and the property was declared a brownfield site. The owners of Market Square on Ottawa Street and Walker Road purchased the land and cleaned it up last year.

If zoning is approved, the $21-million redevelopment — that will include the original building facade from 1944 — can move onto the next phase of planning.

City council gets underway Monday at 1 p.m.