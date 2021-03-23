Zoning for Condo Building near Southwood Lakes Approved

A rezoning request for a controversial development in Windsor is moving on to the next step.

The residential project on the corner of North Talbot Road and Sixth Concession that will see a four-storey 53-Unit building with 69 parking spaces was unanimously approved Monday.

Nine delegates addressed the Development & Heritage Standing Committee raising concerns over parking, traffic safety, flooding and privacy.

Delegates also complained the large multi-unit building doesn't fit with the surround single and semi-detached dwellings in the area, an idea committee member Chris Holt doesn't agree with.

"People want to live in a lot of these neighbourhoods in an apartment and this will provide that," he says.

Holt says the tapering down two storeys on both ends of the building to alleviate privacy concerns from neighbours is one of several compromises the developer brought forward.

"We get in our neighbourhoods and we expect nothing to happen from the moment we buy into these neighbourhoods," he says. "We don't realize that these neighbourhoods are not only desirable for us to purchase into, but for others to purchase into and we have to accommodate that."

Committee Chair Reno Bortolin says the traffic issues at the Sixth Concession and North Talbot Road existed long before the development was proposed and they will be addressed.

"We have been pushing for traffic calming measures and different measures to change these patterns and realities for quite some time, so that doesn't attach itself to this development per-se," he added.

The zoning amendment will now move on to city council for final approval.