Zoning for future school site in Lakeshore approved by council

Lakeshore Council has approved a zoning amendment clearing the way for a future elementary school.

A zoning amendment for a potential school site located at 1477 County Road 22 has been approved to move forward during Tuesday night's council meeting.

Council voted unanimously in favour of supporting the site, a motion that was put on pause during the last meeting.

A developer was looking to build 39 townhouses and two, six-storey apartment buildings with 60 units in each structure. A portion of the land would also be set aside for a future elementary school.

These projects would be placed over a 6 hectare (15.49 acres) piece of vacant land at the corner of County Road 22 and Rourke Line Road.

Lakeshore Council is being asked to rezone a vacant piece of land at the corner of County Road 22 and Rourke Line in Belle River to make way for a housing development. The proposed project would see 39 townhouses and two, six-storey apartments buildings with 60 units each. A portion of the land would also be set aside for a new elementary school. June 28, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Municipality of Lakeshore)

However, during the last meeting on June 29, council decided to hold off on both proposals and have them separated into two separate applications to be reviewed at later dates.

The zoning for the townhouses and apartment buildings will be discussed through a residential open house. An exact date for the open house has yet to be set, however is presumed to be held during the third week of August.