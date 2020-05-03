Zoom Calling Chatham-Kent Meeting Incident Appalling

Zoom is speaking out after child pornography was shown during a video meeting in Chatham-Kent.

The meeting took place Thursday with more than 200 people on the conference call to discuss an upcoming Miracle Day Food Drive.

According to police, the meeting was hacked and a disturbing video was shown to all those logged in.

Zoom provides the software needed to host video meetings which many municipalities and organizations are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company issued a statement Saturday calling the incident "truly devastating and appalling".

Zoom says its looking into the issue to ensure appropriate action is taken.

The statement goes on to say several program features have been updated to better protect users.

The Chatham-Kent police Criminal Investigations Branch and Internet Child Exploitation Unit are investigating the matter as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.