Nominations now open for the annual Business Excellence Awards
Nominations are now open for the annual Windsor - Essex Chamber Business Excellence Awards! The yearly awards that recognize local business in Windsor - Essex.
The nomination deadline is September 30th
-
Suspect sketch released as police investigate west-end sexual assaultWindsor police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.
-
UPDATE: Six local beaches not recommended for swimmingThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had Belle River Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.
-
Essex County OPP warn residents about serial killer or abductor hoax in LeamingtonAccording to Essex County OPP, there are no known threats in the community related to these social media posts.
-
Ontario's Ford says he believes in public health care but govt to 'get creative'Ford's health minister has said the government is looking at all options to improve the health system, including a nursing staffing shortage, and her comments have sparked fears of further privatization.
-
Police identify and arrested two suspects involved in counterfeit money investigationAccording to Windsor police, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested without incident and are facing a charge of fraud under $5000.
-
Police seize $54,000 worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and cocainePolice say the estimated street value of the drugs is around $54,000
-
Windsor's mayor seeking re-electionDilkens filed his nomination papers Friday morning and announced his intentions near the site of the future NextStar battery plant
-
Open Streets returns this fallThe eight-kilometre route will go through Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue, Wyandotte Street East, and Drouillard Road.
-
“Speaking Out: Uteruses Unite” production takes the stage next weekDoors open at 7 p.m. next Friday, and the show begins at 8 p.m.