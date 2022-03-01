iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
-3°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

On Our Doorstep: The Windsor Blockade Discussion

20220224212351-The-Windsor-Blockade-Instagram-Post2

The University of Windsor will hold a discussion on the implications of the Windsor blockade. A number of experts will discuss the issues and debate how it will affect the future of our area.

It takes place on Friday March 4 from 1pm - 4pm.

Click here to sign up.

12