On Our Doorstep: The Windsor Blockade Discussion
The University of Windsor will hold a discussion on the implications of the Windsor blockade. A number of experts will discuss the issues and debate how it will affect the future of our area.
It takes place on Friday March 4 from 1pm - 4pm.
MLB cancels first two series of regular seasonMajor League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years
Two people displaced after early morning house fireDamage is pegged at $250,000 after an early morning house fire in south Windsor
Community alert issued after a spike in opioid-related overdosesThe alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits and Emergency Medical Service calls between February 21 and February 27
Amherstburg's Concession Rd. 2 bridge to be completed in spring after long delayConstruction on the bridge between North Sideroad and Beneteau Dr. was supposed to be completed by October 2021, but the discovery of a human bone at the site put the project on hold
AM800 Weather for Wednesday, March 2Sunny to start on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by periods of rain. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 4
Gordie Howe bridge prompts calls to buy CanadianUnion leaders and opposition M-Ps are worried part of the 5.7-billion-dollar Gordie Howe International Bridge project could be built using steel from outside North America
Police rescue dog from ice on the Detroit RiverA dog was saved on Monday evening from a ice flow on the Detroit River.
Spring in Windsor-Essex expected to be warmer than usualWeather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says there will still be some ups and downs like any typical spring