Ordering at Tim Hortons vs Starbucks

Do you stop for coffee every morning? Where are you stopping? Tim Horton's or Starbucks? This viral Tik Tok video shows the difference between the two franchises and the different personalities that visit each place. Very funny. (WARNING - LANGUAGE)

 

 

@raysteckley Im a whole different person when i order at starbucks 😂 #funny #tims #starbucks #comedy ♬ original sound - Rayray
