Plane leaves Toronto Pearson with baggage left abandoned on tarmac
The problems at Pearson Airport continue! A woman who spent more than 16 hours delayed at Toronto Pearson said she saw baggage dropped and abandoned on the tarmac.
Dog and rabbit perish in Erieau house fireChatham-Kent fire says one person was home at the time and was able to get out with two dogs
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 12, 2022A cloudy Tuesday morning is expected with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon
Minister directs telecoms to reach agreement on assisting each other during outagesIndustry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has told telecom companies to reach agreements within 60 days on emergency roaming, assisting each other during outages and a communication protocol to better inform Canadians and authorities during emergencies
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaMatt Murray has appeared in 246 regular-season games with Ottawa and Pittsburgh over the course of his seven-year NHL career
City council approves new $3-million pool at Lanspeary ParkDuring Monday night's council meeting, many of the councillors expressed the need to upgrade Lanspeary Pool as it's a loved and valued amenity in the area.
Spelling change happening to Matchette Rd. in WindsorWindsor City Council approved that the spelling of Matchette Road be changed to Matchett Road during Monday night's meeting.
Via Rail strike averted with last-minute deal with UniforDetails of the new contract have not been released, but a statement from Unifor says they will be once it has been ratified by members
Boat tours to Peche Island returningThe City of Windsor has announced the return of boat tours from Lakeview Park Marina to Peche Island, after they were paused due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements
Federal labour minister encouraged by growing EV sectorSpeaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says from investments in manufacturing electric vehicle batteries and more recently towards charging infrastructure, Windsor-Essex is front and center of the efforts