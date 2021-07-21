iHeartRadio

'Play Amherstburg taking place this weekend!

play_amherstnburg_logo_900x

'Play Amherstburg' will convert a portion of Richmond street on July 25 and August 29. Being presented by the River Bookshop and the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team

Play Amherstburg will start at 11 am and go to 5pm. It will take place in the parking spaces approved for Open Air in front of 67, 63 and 61 Richmond. During the entire play period there will also be other games to to play like Corn Hole and Jenga etc.

Click here for all the details.

