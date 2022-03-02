Police rescue dog from ice on the Detroit River

A newly adopted dog got away from its owners on Monday evening and ended up on an ice flow on the Detroit River. Wyandotte Police and Fire were called to the scene and resuced the dog. The dog was a bit chilly but OK.

