Police rescue dog from ice on the Detroit River
A newly adopted dog got away from its owners on Monday evening and ended up on an ice flow on the Detroit River. Wyandotte Police and Fire were called to the scene and resuced the dog. The dog was a bit chilly but OK.
WATCH: Wyandotte police and fire rescued this dog yesterday from an ice float on the Detroit River. https://t.co/rnIiEYjjDs pic.twitter.com/zZGo3Bnt5d— WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) March 1, 2022
Interest rate hike not expected to have much impact on booming local housing marketThe Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate by a quarter percent Wednesday
Police investigating after suspicious man offers young girl candy in AmherstburgThe incident took place on Monday, February 28 in the area of Crownridge Blvd. and Thorn Ridge Crescent
Average home sale price up again in FebruaryAccording to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average sales price in February 2022 was $704,112
41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital with five in the ICUThe health unit has announced 88 new high risk cases and one additional death in Windsor-Essex
Cocaine found in semi at Ambassador BridgeA border officer found the drugs in a storage compartment during an inspection
WestJet Airlines to buy Sunwing AirlinesThe acquisition would increase WestJet's flight footprint to sun destinations and European cities after what has been a tough two years for the airline and travel industries
Lakeshore man charged with multiple offencesOntario Provincial Police in Tecumseh say they responded to two break-in's at two different businesses in early January
More charges laid in child pornography investigationMore child pornography charges are being laid on a 28 year-old male from LaSalle after further investigation from the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit
Popular festival returning to Essex this summerThe town has announced the return of the Essex Fun Fest, the popular summer event has been on hiatus for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic