iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
21°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Postcards from Windsor: Amazing aerial photos of our city

download

Michael Chase from Windsor Aerial Drone Photography is an aerial photographer in Windsor - Essex. He features 'Postcards of Windsor' that show amazing aerial photos and videos of our area. 

PODCAST: Michael talked ot Mike & Lisa about his photography. 

12