Power outages and Traffic Issues - Thursday August 12
Storms overnight and this morning have caused numerous problems with power outages and traffic lights. Here is the current updated list of issues around Windsor - Essex.
Updated: Thurs Aug 12 at 8:32am
No longer being updated. Tune in to AM800 or follow @am800news on Twitter for the latest.
Crashes
Ojibway and Weaver (All clear)
Hwy 3 at Co Rd 8 near Essex
Lights flashing
Grand Marais and Curry
Grand Marais and Dominion
Hwy3 and County Road 8 near Essex
Howard and North Talbot
Howard at South Wood Lakes Rd
Power out
Lauzon Pkwy and 42
Near Front Rd in Lasalle
Morton and Front in Lasalle
Michigan and Huron area in Lasalle
Metro Detroit
Watch for flooding on many freeways and power outages.
-
