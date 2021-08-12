iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
29°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Power outages and Traffic Issues - Thursday August 12

Traffic Alert

Storms overnight and this morning have caused numerous problems with power outages and traffic lights. Here is the current updated list of issues around Windsor - Essex.

Updated: Thurs Aug 12 at 8:32am

No longer being updated. Tune in to AM800 or follow @am800news on Twitter for the latest.

Crashes
Ojibway and Weaver (All clear)
Hwy 3 at Co Rd 8 near Essex

Lights flashing
Grand Marais and Curry
Grand Marais and Dominion
Hwy3 and County Road 8 near Essex
Howard and North Talbot
Howard at South Wood Lakes Rd

Power out
Lauzon Pkwy and 42
Near Front Rd in Lasalle
Morton and Front in Lasalle
Michigan and Huron area in Lasalle

Metro Detroit
Watch for flooding on many freeways and power outages.
 
Call Mike & Lisa with your updates from your cell Star 800 or text 10800.

12