Power outages and Traffic Issues - Thursday August 12

Storms overnight and this morning have caused numerous problems with power outages and traffic lights. Here is the current updated list of issues around Windsor - Essex.

Updated: Thurs Aug 12 at 8:32am

No longer being updated. Tune in to AM800 or follow @am800news on Twitter for the latest.

Crashes

Ojibway and Weaver (All clear)

Hwy 3 at Co Rd 8 near Essex

Lights flashing

Grand Marais and Curry

Grand Marais and Dominion

Hwy3 and County Road 8 near Essex

Howard and North Talbot

Howard at South Wood Lakes Rd

Power out

Lauzon Pkwy and 42

Near Front Rd in Lasalle

Morton and Front in Lasalle

Michigan and Huron area in Lasalle

Metro Detroit

Watch for flooding on many freeways and power outages.



