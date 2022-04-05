iHeartRadio

Protect yourself and your business from online threats

LasVegasScan

Are you concerned and want to learn more about how you and your company can be protected from online attacks? Next Dimension sits down with Jeff Lanza, FBI Agent, to discuss the Secret to a Cyber Defense Strategy on Tuesday April 12th at 3pm.

ICYMI, Mike & Lisa talked with Jeff Lanza about cyber security. 

Visit the Next Dimension website to reserve your spot. 

