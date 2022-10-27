Pumpkin crushing season for Hippos
Yesterday was National Pumpkin Day and some Hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo got to do some pumpkin crushing to celebrate!
Happy #NationalPumpkinDay! It's pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch! Pumpkin pandemonium is brought to you by @FrischsBigBoy pic.twitter.com/1XMttSkgVZ— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 26, 2022
Damage set at $2-million following 'suspicious' restaurant fire in WalkervilleWindsor police say damage is estimated at close to $2-million following a suspicious fire at a restaurant in Walkerville.
VIDEO: Police work to identify suspect in Dougall Avenue robberyThe Windsor Police Service is looking for a female suspect who allegedly used a pair of scissors to threaten an employee during a robbery at a Dougall Avenue business.
President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association says 'we're in a crisis'The president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association is issuing a call to action, asking people across Windsor-Essex donate even just $5 to help support area food banks.
Ontario budget watchdog projects years of surplus, despite economic slowdownA report today from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario says strong revenue growth, even though it is projected to slow from its current page, is set to outpace spending up to 2027-28.
Ontario nursing college now allowed to temporarily register international nursesHealth Minister Sylvia Jones is announcing today that the change aimed at stabilizing the health system is effective immediately
Mamo Burger Bar cracks the Top 10 in worldwide rankingBig Seven Travel recently released its Top 50 Best Burgers in the world for 2022 and Mamo came in at number 9
UWindsor investigating reported sexual assault near campusInterim Provost and Vice-President Academic Patricia Weir sent out an email Wednesday afternoon stating there had been "an incident of sexual assault near campus" that occurred Tuesday evening.
Three antique shotguns stolen in Chatham-KentAccording to police, officers were called to an address on Tenth Line just after 2pm Wednesday for a reported break and enter
Fire under investigation at Wyandotte Street restaurantWindsor firefighters were called to a structure fire at Milos Greek Grill in the 1800 block of Wyandotte around 4:30 a.m.