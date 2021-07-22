Ready to get your Wiggle on in the comfort of your own home?
The band Bigg Wiggle has put together an hour and a half of music and fun recorded LIVE. You can access the link and proceeds will help support the Rotary Club of Windsor-Walkerville.
You purchase the link and stream it directly to your device. Click here for more info and to purchase.
-
Man Charged in Leamington Sexual Assault InvestigationEssex County OPP say the man allegedly broke into a home and touched a woman inappropriately Saturday
-
Police Investigating Firearm Pointed at Food Delivery CourierA 26-year-old man is charged
-
City Activates all Resources to Help Detroit St. Apartment Building Residents: DilkensMayor Drew Dilkens says many of the residents are using city resources
-
Masse Worried Sale of Waterfront Land Could Threaten Future of National Urban ParkBrian Masse has started a petition to stop the sale of the land next to Ojibway Shores and the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project
-
Swimming Not Recommended at Three Local BeachesSwimming is not recommended at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Belle River Beach in Lakeshore and Mettawas Beach in Kingsville
-
Three New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexOf the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is travel related and one is still under investigation
-
Seattle Kraken Pass on PriceMontreal left the 33-year-old star netminder exposed, but the N-H-L's newest team instead selected 22-year-old defenceman Cale Fleury
-
Tent City Appears on Lawn of Condemned Apartment Building in West WindsorThe city has pledged to help those who don't have anywhere else to go through services like Family Services Windsor-Essex and the Welcome Centre Shelter
-
Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle at Chatham-Kent PoliceA 78-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries in the incident