Red truck drives away after being rolled by Tornado
Some stunning video from Tuesday when tornadoes hit the southern U.S.. This red pickup truck got taken for a ride and amazingly he was able to drive away.
Canadian Military Vehicles to travel through Windsor-Essex this weekCanadian Army Reservists from The WIndsor Regiment, and 1st Hussars will be conducting exercises at a training centre in Meaford. The public is being advised that areas near armouries in Windsor, London, and Sarnia, will see vehicles arriving and departing for training activities.
Jerry Dias accepted money from supplier, Unifor allegesUnifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members.
Former Unifor president Jerry Dias to enter rehabilitation facilityFormer Unifor National President Jerry Dias has announced he's entering a residential rehabilitation facility.
Health unit reports 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital, with three in ICUThe health unit also announced 88 new high risk cases but no new deaths in Windsor-Essex
Stellantis, LG Energy to invest $5-billion in Windsor EV battery plantLG Energy Solution and Stellantis have announced a nearly $5-billion investment in a facility in Windsor to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles, creating 2,500 jobs
WPA reacts to Chief Mizuno's Notice of RetirementThe association was made aware of the decision following in-camera discussions with the Windsor Police Services Board on Monday, and all uniform and civilian members of the WPA acknowledged Chief Mizuno's years of service to the municipalities of Windsor and Amherstburg
Chief's retirement announcement a surprise, but Deputy Chief ready for interim challengesDeputy Chief Jason Bellaire has been appointed as Acting Chief effective April 1, 2022 until a formal recruitment process for a permanent Chief is completed, and spoke about the news this morning
Up to 25mm of rain expected for Windsor-EssexA Special Weather Statement remains in place for Windsor-Essex after being issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday, and calls for the possibility of significant rainfall today
18th Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign gets underwayIn 2021, Windsor-Essex roads did not place in the top 10 provincially, but Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East and University Avenue West were in the top 5 for the worst roads in Southwestern Ontario