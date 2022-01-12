Register for Rapid Antigen tests kits at the U of Windsor this week
Free rapid antigen tests will be distributed at the University of Windsor at the Education parking lot beginning at 10am on Wednesday Jan 12, Thursday Jan 13, Friday Jan 14.
According to the Ontario website you must register for Thursday and Friday. Here is the link.
The Education parking lot is located on California near University.
COVID-19 outbreak declared in rehab unit at HDGHHôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has declared a COVID-19n outbreak on its 3rd Floor Rehab Unit in the Tayfour Building.
Windsor police seek to identify suspect in break and enter caseThe Windsor Police Service has released a picture of a suspect they're trying to identify as part of a break and enter investigation.
Cineplex to close SilverCity WindsorCineplex has confirmed it is not renewing its lease for its SilverCity location on Walker Road.
Essex Councillor 'relieved' mayor Snively has resignedEssex Councillor Sherry Bondy is 'grateful' Larry Snively has stepped aside as mayor of the town following his guilty plea to a Municipal Election Act charge.
Minimal damage reported after fire at construction site of North Star High SchoolAccording to a school board release, the fire broke out Tuesday night and was quickly extinguished by the Amherstburg fire
WECHU lifts COVID-19 outbreak at local daycareAccording to the health unit's website, there is no longer an outbreak listed at Delta Chi Early Childhood Centres – Coronation Campus
Ontario parents won't be notified of outbreaks in schools until 30 per cent of students are absentWhen student absenteeism in an individual school reaches approximately 30 per cent from its baseline, it will trigger the principal to notify local health officials
Essex approves 2022 Budget with a 1.69% property tax increaseEssex Town Council has approved the town's 2022 Budget with an average 1.69 per cent increase to the property tax rate.
Ontario principals want plan for staff absences during Omicron waveOntario principals want a plan to address virus-related staff absences ahead of the planned return to in-person classes next week.