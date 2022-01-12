iHeartRadio

Register for Rapid Antigen tests kits at the U of Windsor this week

st

Free rapid antigen tests will be distributed at the University of Windsor at the Education parking lot beginning at 10am on Wednesday Jan 12, Thursday Jan 13, Friday Jan 14.

According to the Ontario website you must register for Thursday and Friday. Here is the link.

The Education parking lot is located on California near University.

 

 

