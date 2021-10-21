iHeartRadio

Remembering the life of AM800's Cam Gardiner

Longtime radio personality and 'Mr. Windsor', Cam Gardiner passed away at the age of 71 this week. Cam hosted the 'Cam & Lisa Show' on CKWW & AM800 CKLW for 16 years with Lisa Williams.

The Drive Magazine has honoured him posting their first issue from 22 years ago which featured Cam.

