Remembering the life of AM800's Cam Gardiner
Longtime radio personality and 'Mr. Windsor', Cam Gardiner passed away at the age of 71 this week. Cam hosted the 'Cam & Lisa Show' on CKWW & AM800 CKLW for 16 years with Lisa Williams.
The Drive Magazine has honoured him posting their first issue from 22 years ago which featured Cam.
Cam Gardiner was 'Mr. Windsor' says Mayor DilkensFormer AM800 personality Cam Gardiner is being remembered by listeners, friends, colleagues, and leaders in the community as someone who loved Windsor-Essex
