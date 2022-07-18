Reminder: You still NEED to do this to your vehicle
OPP posted a reminder over that weekend that drivers in Ontario still must renew their license plates as more people are getting hit with big fines in the province.
Service Ontario does offer a chance to sign up for digital reminders. Here is the link to sign up.
You are still required to renew your vehicles registration, even though there is no fee and no sticker is required on your plate.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 14, 2022
If you drive a passenger 🚙 or light commercial vehicle 🛻, motorcycle 🏍or moped 🛵you can renew online here⬇️https://t.co/QPfGMLJYMY @ONtransport pic.twitter.com/HZafEBH6os
-
WPS make arrest and issue warrant for outstanding suspect in shooting investigationPolice have identified the second suspect as 32-year-old Ahmed Al Shammari, from Windsor, who's described as a Middle Eastern man, 6'2", 260 lbs with a full beard, black short hair, and brown eyes
-
Ontario government, education union begin contract negotiationsThe Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 Ontario education workers, says negotiations began as scheduled on Monday morning
-
Caesars Windsor welcomes The Kat and Dave Show to The Colosseum16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster, along with acclaimed singer Katharine McPhee, are bringing their viral Instagram show to The Colosseum in October
-
Patrick Brown says he will seek re-election in Brampton mayoral race this fallBrown, who was recently disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race over allegations of wrongdoing, says he will now run for re-election in the Brampton, Ont., mayoral race this fall
-
Five stunt driving charges handed out as part of WPS campaignWindsor Police were busy on Friday carrying out an Aggressive Driving Enforcement Campaign and RIDE Program, where they handed out five stunt driving charges and one careless driving charge
-
New fire station on the agenda for Essex CouncilThe Town of Essex is looking to build a new fire station in Harrow, and council will be discussing the next steps to approving the station at their regular meeting on Monday evening
-
Town of Tecumseh launches Farm 911 Emily ProjectThe Town of Tecumseh has launched a new initiative that assigns civic addresses to access points on vacant agricultural and rural lands
-
Essex Council to discuss town's bi-annual enforcement reportOut of 158 issues investigated between January 2022 to June 2022, 134 were based on complaints received by members of the public or council members, 120 have been resolved and 38 remain actively under investigation
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act chargesA Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine