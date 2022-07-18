iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
30°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Reminder: You still NEED to do this to your vehicle

sticker-e1637245691618

OPP posted a reminder over that weekend that drivers in Ontario still must renew their license plates as more people are getting hit with big fines in the province.

Service Ontario does offer a chance to sign up for digital reminders. Here is the link to sign up.

 

 

12