Right place, right time! Amazing rescue!
This took place in Maryland on the weekend. A man had to be rescued after his car fell into a river. A rescue dive team just happened to be in the area and pulled the man from the car just in time!
RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME RESCUE: A man is safe after a rescue dive team pulled him from a sinking car in Havre de Grace, Maryland on Sunday. The team happened to be in the area after filming a promotional video when the car drove off a dock and the real emergency unfolded. pic.twitter.com/eStGiYq5qg— WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) November 17, 2021
-
Ontario delays launch of digital ID program until next yearThe program was supposed to begin 2021 but has been delayed because of the launch of the province's proof-of-vaccination app, Verify Ontario, the Associate Ministry of Digital Government told CTV News Toronto
-
Alleged grocery thieves arrested in LaSalleAccording to police, two men entered Zehrs on Malden Road filling two carts with nearly $400 worth of groceries and a 65-inch television before leaving without paying
-
Windsor councillor wants to know if more stop signs can be installedWard Two Councillor Fabio Costante has asked administration to see if the threshold to determine if a stop sign should be installed could be lowered or adjusted
-
AM800 Weather for November 17, 2021Cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of rain or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon, with wind southwest gusting to 50km/h and a high of 15
-
Public school board educators now permitted to wear respiratorsStaff can wear a Health Canada approved 3M N-95 respirator but it must be obtained at their own cost
-
Public school board reporting just one new case of COVID-19 TuesdayThe latest case was identified on Tuesday at DM Eagle elementary in east Windsor
-
Some Wheatley evacuees to be given access to their propertiesA dozen entries are planned for this week while town staff continue to set up more appointments
-
Health minister says announcement coming on COVID-19 border measuresHealth Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government will announce changes to COVID-19 prevention measures at the Canadian border "very soon."
-
City reaches deal to operate and maintain Gateway ParkThe City of Windsor has reached an agreement with the Detroit River Tunnel Company on a 99-year licence to operate and maintain Gateway Park.