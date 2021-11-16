Right place, right time! Amazing rescue!

This took place in Maryland on the weekend. A man had to be rescued after his car fell into a river. A rescue dive team just happened to be in the area and pulled the man from the car just in time!

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME RESCUE: A man is safe after a rescue dive team pulled him from a sinking car in Havre de Grace, Maryland on Sunday. The team happened to be in the area after filming a promotional video when the car drove off a dock and the real emergency unfolded. pic.twitter.com/eStGiYq5qg — WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) November 17, 2021