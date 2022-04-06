Shoe shopping time for Chrystia Freeland
The tradition of buying new shoes on the eve of presenting the new Federal budget has a long history in Canada. The exact history of the tradition is unknown. However, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland continued that tradition on Wednesday. She went with the black heels.
Surprise twist. She went with black high heels, $138. pic.twitter.com/p1xOhw1ipM— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) April 6, 2022
Police cruiser damaged by suspect facing drug chargesThe Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation into suspected drug trafficking earlier this month, and were able to identify a suspect, residence, and vehicle as significant to the investigation.
PHOTOS: OPP investigating a gun point robbery in LeamingtonImages of two suspects have been released as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a gun point robbery in Leamington.
Windsor's mayor wants province to take responsibility for E.C. Row ExpresswayWindsor's mayor would like the province to take responsibility for the E.C. Row Expressway, calling it an expensive roadway to maintain
Thanasi's Greek Restaurant to close after 41 years in businessThanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant at 1204 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor has been sold and will close at the end of May.
WECHU reports 155 new high risk cases and 47 confirmed cases in hospitalThe health unit says there are now 394 active high risk cases of the virus in the region
Ontario announces supports, hotline for people fleeing UkraineOntario is offering emergency supports to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as well as ways to connect them with jobs in the province once they arrive
Spitfires up to #6 on most recent CHL Top 10 RankingsWindsor cracked the list for the second time this season back on March 30 coming in at number 9, and with their current ten game win streak it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see them moving up
Federal government announces $68.5 million in relief support for southern Ontario tourism sectorThe federal government announced a total investment of $68.5 million through the Tourism Relief Fund for 11 regional tourism organizations across southern Ontario as well as Indigenous Tourism Ontario to help recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
Dog tethering bylaw coming to LakeshoreIt includes a four hour maximum for tethering in a 24 hour period, dogs will need a license and a tag, there must be control of dogs outdoors where they're not running at large and it will also covers cats