Shoe shopping time for Chrystia Freeland

The tradition of buying new shoes on the eve of presenting the new Federal budget has a long history in Canada. The exact history of the tradition is unknown. However, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland continued that tradition on Wednesday. She went with the black heels.

Surprise twist. She went with black high heels, $138. pic.twitter.com/p1xOhw1ipM — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) April 6, 2022