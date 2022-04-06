iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Shoe shopping time for Chrystia Freeland

FPrXCosWQBIeYUv

The tradition of buying new shoes on the eve of presenting the new Federal budget has a long history in Canada. The exact history of the tradition is unknown.  However, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland continued that tradition on Wednesday. She went with the black heels. 

 

 

12