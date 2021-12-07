#ShopLocal: Mike Kakuk visits Imperial Gifts and Decor
AM800 Morning Drive Host Mike Kakuk stopped by Imperial Gifts & Decor today to pick up a #Christmas ornament for Lulu! What a great store! He had a chance to speak with Tayler Lynn Lucier about their new location, Christmas shopping and her music!
Visit them at 12000 Tecumseh Rd E in Windsor and online.
