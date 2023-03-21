iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Show us your Regina? Slam it or jam it?

800px-Regina_Montage_2020.1

Who thought this was a good idea? Experience Regina has apologized for a new slogan to help promote the city's tourism industry. "Show us your Regina" and "The city that rhymes with fun"

Plus, how about this song called "Experience Regina"

 

12