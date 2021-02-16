Here is the current list of updated snow cancellations for Windsor - Essex. Tune in to AM800 all day for the latest.

Last update:7:36am

- All school transportation has been cancelled

- Public grade schools will be open for in-person learning. All secondary students will learn on-line.

- All board provided transportation in the city and county is cancelled today due to the weather. Schools remain open. Please call the school office if your child will not be attending.

- all in person classes at St. Clair College campuses in Windsor and Chatham and clinical placements are cancelled today. All online classes will continue as scheduled. All staff who are scheduled to physically come to work at the College, please contact your Manager regarding your ability to do so.

- The University of Windsor will remain open but will experience limited on-campus activity on Tuesday, February 16. Efforts are being made to clean parking lots on a priority basis.

- Meals on Wheels delivery cancelled for Amherstburg and LaSalle due to inclement weather. Carelink transportation is also cancelled.

- Erie Shore Community Transit and Meals on Wheels in #Leamington, #Kingsville and #Wheatley are canceled today due to poor road conditions. Stay safe if you must be out and about today.

- Winter Air Service Alert for Tuesday, February 16: the morning flight has been cancelled due to weather. Status of afternoon freight and passenger flights will be updated as soon as a determination can be made.

