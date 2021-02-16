iHeartRadio

Sign Up

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts and the AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
-8°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Snow Cancellations

AM800-NEWS-SHOVEL-SNOW-ISTOCK

Here is the current list of updated snow cancellations for Windsor - Essex. Tune in to AM800 all day for the latest. 

Last update:7:36am

- All school transportation has been cancelled

- Public grade  schools will be open for in-person learning. All secondary students will learn on-line.

- All board provided transportation in the city and county is cancelled today due to the weather. Schools remain open. Please call the school office if your child will not be attending.

- all in person classes at St. Clair College campuses in Windsor and Chatham and clinical placements are cancelled today. All online classes will continue as scheduled.  All staff who are scheduled to physically come to work at the College, please contact your Manager regarding your ability to do so.

- The University of Windsor will remain open but will experience limited on-campus activity on Tuesday, February 16.  Efforts are being made to clean parking lots on a priority basis. 

- Meals on Wheels delivery cancelled for Amherstburg and LaSalle due to inclement weather. Carelink transportation is also cancelled.

- Erie Shore Community Transit and Meals on Wheels in #Leamington, #Kingsville and #Wheatley are canceled today due to poor road conditions. Stay safe if you must be out and about today.

- Winter Air Service Alert for Tuesday, February 16: the morning flight has been cancelled due to weather. Status of afternoon freight and passenger flights will be updated as soon as a determination can be made.

Follow Mike & Lisa on Twitter as well for updates - @mikelisa800