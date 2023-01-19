iHeartRadio

Social Media star visit's South Windsor Business

Nana's Bakery Screenshot

Windsor's Zach Dereniowski has built a huge audience on social media by doing random nice things for people. He goes by mdmotivator and has drawn millions of followers. 

Yesterday, he posted a video when he paid a visit to the new owner of Nana's Bakery in South Windsor. Check it out. 

 

