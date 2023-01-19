Social Media star visit's South Windsor Business
Windsor's Zach Dereniowski has built a huge audience on social media by doing random nice things for people. He goes by mdmotivator and has drawn millions of followers.
Yesterday, he posted a video when he paid a visit to the new owner of Nana's Bakery in South Windsor. Check it out.
Chicago stunt driver busted going 170km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-KentOfficers with Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) say the driver was going 170 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/hr zone.
UFC betting reinstated in OntarioThe Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has lifted the ban it imposed last month on betting in the province on UFC fights
New cardiac catheterization lab should be operational in 2024The head of Windsor Regional Hospital says the construction of an expanded cardiac catheterization lab will go to tender by March, 2023.
Stiles and Gretzky talk healthcare changes outside of WRH's Ouellette CampusIncoming NDP leader Marit Stiles, the MPP for Davenport in Toronto, says there's a crisis in Ontario's healthcare system that Premier Doug Ford helped fuel and created an opportunity where the government is opening the door for privatization
Province to make it easier for out-of-province doctors to practice in OntarioPremier Doug Ford was at Windsor Regional Hospital on Thursday to announce his government will introduce legislation in February that would see the credentials of healthcare workers registered in other provinces and territories automatically recognized in Ontario
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shootingProsecutors announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set
Man beaten, woman tied up in shocking home invasionWindsor Police were called to McEwan Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for an armed home invasion
Warden thanks county staff after last month's winter stormHilda MacDonald highlighted the work of county road crews along with staff at Essex-Windsor EMS and staff at Sun Parlour Home
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault caseThe pre-trial, which allows Crown and defence attorneys to seek the judge's input on issues related to the case, is set for Feb. 17 in Haileybury, Ont.