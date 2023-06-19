Some of the biggest names in the NHL coming to the WFCU Centre
A charity hockey game featuring some of the biggest names from the NHL is coming to Windsor.
"ALL IN 4 ALS: JONESY’S GAME" will take place at the WFCU Centre on Saturday, August 12.
The game is honouring former Windsor Spitfires head coach Bob Jones and his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
For more information and tickets visit allin4als.ca
LISTEN: Mike Kakuk talked with Former Spits Owner/Coach and current Red Wings associate coach Bob Boughner about the game.
LaSalle hosting new festival later this yearLast Call Before Fall will replace the town's Craft Beer Festival
Record crowds for first weekend of CarrouselFred Francis, executive director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County says villages saw record crowds over the past three days with some villages selling out by one o'clock
Handgun and suspected drugs seized by OPP in LeamingtonAccording to police, on Thursday, June 15, the OPP's Street Crime Units, Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed two search warrants at addresses on Cambridge Crescent and Sherman Street in Leamington
Stolen vehicle recovered in Chatham after theft call at WalmartChatham-Kent police have recovered a stolen vehicle after responding to the Chatham Walmart for a reported theft on Friday, June 16.
Essex County Library opens new Comber branchEssex County Library is rolling out the red carpet as they officially open the doors to the new Comber Branch located at 6405 Main Street on Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m.
Ducks for sale for The Hospice Rubber Duck Race in Belle RiverOn Saturday, July 15, The Hospice Rubber Duck Race will take place at the Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River.
No injuries reported but one person displaced after house in WindsorWindsor Fire crews responded to a call in the 1100-block of Walker Road just after 6 p.m.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 19, 2023A sunny start to the work week with a daytime high of 29
Wyndham Clark wins 2023 US OpenClark finished atop the leaderboard at Los Angeles Country Club at 10 under par to win the US Open