Some of the biggest names in the NHL coming to the WFCU Centre

A charity hockey game featuring some of the biggest names from the NHL is coming to Windsor.

"ALL IN 4 ALS: JONESY’S GAME" will take place at the WFCU Centre on Saturday, August 12.

The game is honouring former Windsor Spitfires head coach Bob Jones and his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

For more information and tickets visit allin4als.ca

LISTEN: Mike Kakuk talked with Former Spits Owner/Coach and current Red Wings associate coach Bob Boughner about the game.