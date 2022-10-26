South Windsor's Iconic Yorktown sign lit up!
A rare sight in South Windsor late Wednesday afternoon. The iconic Yorktown sign in Yorktown Plaza was lit up! Plaza owner N & D Property Management told AM800's Mike Kakuk that this is a one-night only test. Canada Sign and Lighting were on site to determine which bulbs needed replacing. Because of the age of the sign, the challenge will be to locate the bulbs.
The plan is to have it looking its best for a planned Christmas event for Girard & Co's Flowers and Gifts from November 2nd to the 5th.
The sign was first installed in 1954 in the plaza at Grand Marais and Dominion. Earlier this year, local filmmaker Michael Evans produced a documentary about the Yorktown sign.
Thanks to Salman Gul for the use of the photo.
