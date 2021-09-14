Star Wars Strom Troopers invade Windsor
The 501st Legion is an international fan-based group who make and wear replicas of Star Wars villains. The Vindicator squad from the 501st Legion is based in Windsor and this video was posted of them at the St. Paul pumping station in Windsor. They’re volunteer based and make appearances at conventions and good causes for the community!
Ontario lays out guidelines for vaccine certificate enforcementOntario has issued guidance for businesses that will soon have to enforce its new COVID-19 vaccine certificate system.
Windsor church listed as potential COVID-19 exposure pointThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed New Song Church in Windsor as a potential COVID-19 exposure point.
Windsor's City Engineer set to retire after 30 years at city hallCity Engineer Mark Winterton will retire Friday after over 30 years of working for the City of Windsor.
Linda O'Leary found not guilty of careless driving in fatal boat crashLinda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
Health unit reports two additional deaths and 45 new COVID-19 casesAccording to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s both from the community
Over 18,000 have already entered We Vax to Win drawSpeaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Dilkens explained that the incentives are designed to drive an increase in vaccinations and anyone who has received both doses can sign up online for a chance to win over $200,000 worth of prizes
City councillor calls for meeting with police after shots fired investigation in south WindsorWard one councillor Fred Francis says there have been previous incidents in the neighbourhood and is calling for a neighbourhood meeting with police
UWindsor project to focus on combating vaccine misinformationKinesiology associate professor, Dr. Paula van Wyk, is leading a project that will use a variety of tools to educate adults about vaccines and boosters for a range of illnesses, including pertussis, tetanus, influenza, pneumonia, and shingles
Amherstburg green lights plan for fire station revamp and consolidationAmherstburg fire can now begin planning for the project which still needs final approval from council