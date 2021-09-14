iHeartRadio

Star Wars Strom Troopers invade Windsor

The 501st Legion is an international fan-based group who make and wear replicas of  Star Wars villains. The Vindicator squad from the 501st Legion is based in Windsor and this video was posted of them at the  St. Paul pumping station in Windsor.  They’re volunteer based and make appearances at conventions and good causes for the community! 

 

