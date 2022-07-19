iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
31°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Stunt driving caught on video in South Windsor

Capture

Is stunt driving a problem in your area of Windsor - Essex? This video was posted of this car stunt driving in the South Roseland area. What are you seeing in your area?

12